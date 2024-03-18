'Anupama' Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Seek Justice for Murdered Society Dog

Sudhanshu Pandey A popular daily soap actor, renowned for his portrayal of Vanraj in the show "Anupama," has filed a complaint against an individual suspected of brutally attacking a four-year-old dog named Veeru on Saturday night. Sudhanshu is a passionate animal lover and has been caring for two dogs, Jay and Veeru, within his society for the past four years. He often seen raising voice on social media about the social issues.

Following the tragic incident, the Amboli police have initiated an investigation, utilizing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator. He urged Veeru's caretaker, Shivani Sandeep Sharma, who discovered the dog's lifeless body with multiple injuries outside the society gate the next morning, to file a complaint with the police as reported by Mid-day.

The suspected culprit who allegedly killed the dog Veeru in Pandey's building complex is being pursued by the Amboli police under IPC 429 of the Animal Cruelty Act. Pandey is demanding strict action against the accused. life and this accused stole our happiness by killing the dog. The accused should receive the strictest punishment."