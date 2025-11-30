‘Anupamaa Stands By Pari No Matter What': Ishita Dixit Teases Emotional Turn In Storyline

Ishita Dixit, who plays the ambitious and emotional Pari in Star Plus’ hit show Anupamaa, continues to win audience hearts with her expressive performance and strong screen presence. Her portrayal of a young woman torn between personal setbacks and big dreams has made Pari one of the most relatable characters on television. Ishita’s nuanced acting, especially in emotional sequences, has earned her immense praise from fans who are now eager to see what lies ahead for her character.

Speaking about the upcoming twists, Ishita revealed how Anupamaa will once again become the driving force behind Pari’s dreams. The actress shared that Pari’s journey is deeply shaped by Anupamaa’s unwavering support.

Ishita said, “Anu Maa has always chosen Pari before anyone else - whether it was saving her life, protecting her from kidnappers, guiding her about her career, advising her about her life, or even her marriage. Anupamaa has never left her side.”

Ishita further explained that Pari’s hope reignites after shifting to Mumbai. She believes that her life can finally get back on track, and her childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer becomes stronger than ever. However, personal struggles, including her turbulent relationship with Raja and her divorce, continue to weigh on her mind. Despite these obstacles, Pari chooses to forget her pain and focus on her passion.

Her dreams are shattered once again when a film actress betrays her trust by stealing her designs and giving the credit to her sister in front of the media. According to Ishita, this moment breaks Pari completely. “Pari cries and loses hope, but Anupamaa consoles her and tells her not to give up,” she added. It is this encouragement that motivates Pari to believe in herself again. Inspired by Anupamaa’s words, she decides to start her own fashion label, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her story. Fans can now look forward to Pari’s empowering journey, her comeback, and how Anupamaa continues to be the soul that pushes her towards her destiny.