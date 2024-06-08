'Anupamaa' star Gaurav Khanna reflects on why talent & hard work matter more than luck

Mumbai, June 8 Actor Gaurav Khanna believes that in today's competitive world, opportunities are rare and emphasises that while luck can get you in the place, sustaining success requires talent, hard work, and dedication.

Gaurav, who currently stars as Anuj in 'Anupamaa', shared, "I personally believe that anybody who gets an opportunity, if they understand that this opportunity is important for growth in their career and achievements, I think they should grab it with both arms. Because it's such a rare thing to get an opportunity in today's competitive world."

"That's where I feel luck plays a big role. I always say that luck gets you to the place, but to sustain that place is your talent, hard work, and dedication. I always feel that it's a combination of luck, hard work, and talent. So, luck is the initiator, and then hard work is the next step to it," he said.

On how to decide between multiple opportunities, Gaurav, who also featured in 'Laal Ishq', said, "I feel there are chances, and there are times when in life one gets more than one opportunity across the table. Again, I say that I just go with the gut feeling."

"I just thank the Almighty that he has put me in such a position where I can select certain opportunities. I am only grateful and thankful, and humbled by the whole blessing of my parents, my fans, and my loved ones, because it’s very tough for people to get even one opportunity in life," he said.

Gaurav said choosing multiple opportunities is very rare.

"I would say it’s good trouble to have (laughs). But yes, choosing one is always a tough question because you don’t know which one to let go of and which one to choose. That’s why I just go back, think, and follow my gut,” he added.

'Anupamaa' is produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi under the banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles.

The show airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor