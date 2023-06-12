Anupriya credits 'meticulous director' Oni Sen for success of 'Asur 2'

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Anupriya Goenka, who plays Naina Nair in crime thriller series 'Asur' and 'Asur 2', is chuffed with the response to the season 2. The actress credits the director of the show, Oni Sen, for the stellar response that it is garnering.

The actress shared that she was impressed by the director's personality. She said: "For season 1 of the show I went with the gut feeling of believing in the people involved and the overall storyline rather than my particular character. I was enamoured by Oni's personality. He was very interesting."

Sharing what made her say yes to the second season, she said: "For the second season, Gaurav Shukla has really outdone himself. He has created so many layers, so much is happening in the show. It is very intense and logical. Above all Oni is a very meticulous director. I can say on behalf of all the actors in the show that we had complete faith in him. We knew that he would give the audience some great work."

