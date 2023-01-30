Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' to arrive in theatres on December 8

Mumbai, Jan 30 Bringing together stories of contemporary couples, Producer Bhushan Kumar and the ace director Anurag Basu finally announced the release date of their most awaited production venture, 'Metro... In Dino'.

It stars an ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is an anthology that consists of four loving and heartwarming intertwined stories.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, 'Metro... In Dino' depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern day scenario. Exploring a diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have music score by Pritam that will compliment the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

