Anurag Kashyap Applauds Ranveer Singh's Performance in Dhurandhar

Anurag Kashyap's statement on Ranveer Singh is the common sentiment that has resonated throughout film enthusiast circles, perfectly expressing what both audiences and critics have been saying about Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. In a career filled with transformative performances, Ranveer has delivered another masterclass—one that many describe as his most controlled, confident, and finest performance.

What sets this performance apart is its absolute conviction. Ranveer doesn’t chase moments; he inhabits them. Every look, every pause, every restrained burst of intensity feels deliberate and deeply internalised. There’s a rare stillness to his portrayal — the kind that only comes when an actor is completely secure in his craft. It’s this assurance that has drawn admiration from all quarters, from veteran filmmakers to first-time viewers.

Praising the film and Ranveer's performance, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "A spy can not be a spy if he doesnt have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be soldier if He doesnt have angst against the enemystate.. On those two counts I have no issues. I have two sequences that I hava problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga and another in the end when ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides it's a good film."

"Infact a brilliant film that entirely set in pakistan. I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film film Boond. It's his politics. Genuine politics. Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an oppurtunist like others.all his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top notch. If you love The hurt locker, zero dark thirty or house of dynamite. They are Oscar winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the film maker. And ranveer singh being my favourite performance. So secure.if l aa a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film.!"

Critics have lauded the performance for its psychological depth and emotional precision. Rather than relying on volume or theatrics, Ranveer lets his eyes, body language, and silence do the heavy lifting. The result is a portrayal that feels lived-in and hauntingly authentic. Review after review has highlighted how he commands the screen effortlessly, anchoring the film with sheer presence.

Audiences, too, have responded with overwhelming love. Social media continues to buzz with praise, calling his work “the finest,” “best,” and “impactful.” Many have pointed out that Ranveer’s ability to balance intensity with restraint is what makes the character linger long after the film ends.

This is precisely why Ranveer Singh is so often described as the finest actor of his generation. His fearlessness in choices, his dedication to transformation, and his unwavering commitment to truth in performance consistently set him apart. When a filmmaker like Anurag Kashyap calls a performance his favourite and describes it as “so secure,” it isn’t just praise — it’s recognition of craft at its peak. And with this performance, Ranveer Singh doesn’t merely meet expectations; he elevates them, reaffirming his place at the very top of Indian cinema.