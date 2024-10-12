Anushka Sen shares her adorable Durga Puja look

Mumbai, Oct 12 Television actress and model has uploaded an adorable Durga Puja outfit on social media. She looked glorious with a saree having flowers printed on it, accompanied by large earrings. Maintaining a simple yet elegant look, Anushka looked elegant in saree with a lovely pose.

She posted quite a few photos of herself in the saree, captioning it, "Durga Puja 2024." Her followers appreciated the Dussehra look in the Indian saree she chose with this remark on their part that she totally pulled off the whole thing with very low-key elegance and no bulky bling. It is lovely how this look lets her have an effortless elegance and adds to the festival atmosphere in every way.

Anushka Sen is an Indian television actress popularly known for acting on-screen as a child actress. She has recently been appointed as the official brand ambassador for South Korean tourism.

She started her career on Indian television in 2009 when she did the show "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli." There, she acted as child Parvati in "Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev." Later, in 2012, she started gaining popularity with her character of Meher in the TV show "Balveer.".

Apart from this, she has portrayed the character of Manikarnika in "Khoob Ladi Mardani - Jhansi Ki Rani Thi." Anushka will also be seen in the web series "Dil Dosti Dilemma" a story of three teenage friends's lives, which is also streaming on Prime Video.

She recently worked on an international project titled "Crush," where she starred alongside Olympic silver medalist Kim Ye Ji and played an assassin. Anushka continues to explore various roles that highlight her talent and flexibility in the entertainment industry. Her rising body of work shows her dedication to her art, and her supporters are excited about her upcoming projects and looks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor