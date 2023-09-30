Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their daughter Vamika in January 2021. And, it seems, we might just get another good news as a report claims that the ‘Zero’ actress is expecting her second baby with hubby Virat Kohli. Now a Hindustan Times report has claimed that Sharma is pregnant again and is possibly in her second trimester. The portal quoted a source as saying, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

Talking about Anushka Sharma not being spotted in Mumbai in recent times, the source added, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” Usually the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress travels with her husband or attends his matches, but recently she has not done so.The portal also claimed that another source has informed them that the couple was recently seen at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. The source revealed, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”Coming to Vamika, the couple has been quite particular about not showing her face in public or posing her pictures online. Earlier Virat Kohli had said, “We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understands and makes her own choice.”On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda’Xpress where she will be essaying the character of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.