Anushka Sharma can't stop laughing as Virat Kohli pulls a funny move in unseen clip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Anushka Sharma couldn't stop laughing as her husband, star batter Virat Kohli, pulled a goofy move in an unseen video shared by actor Angad Bedi on Virat's 36th birthday.

Angad took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a throwback clip featuring his wife, Neha Dhupia, along with the birthday boy Virat and Anushka.

In the video, Virat is seen standing next to Angad, but when he realizes he's meant to be beside his wife, Anushka, he quickly switches sides, leaving everyone, including Anushka, in fits of laughter.

The video ends with an adorable picture of both couples, and Angad's post was captioned, "Happy birthday to the king.. @virat.kohli We keep marching soldier #viratkohli," the post was captioned. The video was accompanied by Karan Aujla's song, Winning Speech in the background.

Check out the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BISHAN SINGH BEDI (@angadbedi)

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma marked her husband Virat Kohli's 36th birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

The post featured an endearing image of Virat Kohli holding their two children, Akaay and Vamika, offering a rare glimpse into their family moments.

The photo, which was a beautiful moment captured by Anushka herself, shows the cricketer lovingly cradling both kids.

Anushka opted to conceal the faces of their children with heart-shaped emojis, keeping them out of the media spotlight they have long maintained.

Alongside the photograph, Anushka included a couple of symbolic emojisa heart and an evil eye.

From the days of being a young, spike-haired prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title win at Kuala Lumpur to 2008, Virat has proven himself to be the epitome of consistency, hard work, top-level fitness, dedication, aggression and various other traits a top-class sportsperson would have.

Right from his international debut in 2008, Virat has represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter and century-maker for India in Tests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor