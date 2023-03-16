Anushka Sharma gorges on croissant, check out pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Actor Anushka Sharma who is gearing up for her upcoming movie on Thursday ditched her healthy diet and enjoyed a delicious croissant.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka dropped a couple of pictures of herself after enjoying a croissant.

In the first picture, she is seen wearing an abstract printed oversized t-shirt while making funny faces and showing fingers with chocolate on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She also shared a half-eaten croissant on a plate.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Croissant high."

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "High on calorie too."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the legendary former India pacer Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie will see the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor