Anushka Sharma makes first public appearance since Akaay's birth to cheer for Virat's RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Bengaluru witnessed a wave of excitement as actor Anushka and wife of cricket maestro Virat Kohli, made her first official public appearance at the cricket stadium since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli.

Anushka was spotted extending her unwavering support to her husband's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they clashed against the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Photos capturing Anushka's radiant smile and enthusiastic support for Virat's team quickly went viral on various social media platforms, eliciting joy and admiration from fans worldwide.

Her presence in the stands added an extra sparkle to the already charged atmosphere of the IPL match.

While this marked her first public appearance post Akaay's birth, recent glimpses of Anushka surfaced during her birthday celebrations, where she joined Virat and his RCB comrades for an intimate gathering.

Faf du Plessis, a star player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, shared a snapshot of the celebration, showcasing Anushka's joyous presence among the close-knit group.

On her birthday, Virat Kohli poured out his heartfelt emotions for his beloved wife through a touching Instagram post, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and love. Their journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017.

Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka gears up for her most anticipated biopic, 'Chakda Xpress,' portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in 'Zero.'

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT was 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan (37 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and David Miller (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Rashid Khan (18 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each.

RCB needs 148 runs to secure the fourth win of this season. They are currently at the bottom with three wins and seven losses, with a total of six points. GT is at the eight spot in the table with four wins and six losses, with eight points.

