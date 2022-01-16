Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli after he quits Test captaincy

Mumbai, Jan 16 Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli after he stepped down as Test captain of the Indian cricket team on Saturday.

Kohli quit the captaincy a day after the Indian squad failed to clinch their first ever Test series win in South Africa despite winning the opening match. The Indian side conceded 2-1 series defeat.

Anushka uploaded a picture of Kohli on her Instagram, where he can be seen laughing his heart out. The actress wrote in the caption, "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it."

She continued in the caption, "Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you. In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges."

Talking further about the challenges, the actress wrote, "A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I've sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done."

She adds, "This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I've said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye."

"You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good", she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor