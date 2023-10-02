Anushka Sharma refuses to be photographed by paps amid pregnancy rumours

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, whose pregnancy rumours are swirling around, refused to pose for the photographers recently thereby adding more fuel to the speculations around her pregnancy.The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend.However, the recent video which emerged online shows Anushka in loose clothing, seated in the passenger seat of her car, and trying to avoid being photographed. It appears that the video in question was taken before the pregnancy claims surfaced.

Anushka, who started her Bollywood career with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The doting parents have been fiercely protective of their daughter and try to keep her away from the intruding camera lenses as much as possible.Earlier, during a cricket match when their daughter was photographed inside the stadium, Anushka had taken to her social media and reacted strongly against it asking everyone to be considerate about their privacy and that of the child.Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who is known as one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all times and is considered as one of the greatest bowlers (female) to ever play the sport.

