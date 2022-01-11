Anushka Sharma shares bed time of her husband Virat Kohli in South Africa

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her and her husband Virat Kohli from South Africa, captioning it “Who goes to bed at 9:30?”. In the picture Anuskha is seen wearing a black comfortable hoodie, while Virat Kohli is in a Byjus jacket.

Currently, the couple is in South Africa along with their daughter Vamika. On Tuesday Vamika will turn 1 year older and Virat-Anuskha will celebrate their daughter's birthday in South Africa. Virat is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation.

Anuskha has been back in the film after three years of gap, and before her daughter's birthday, she announced her comeback film, which is based on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's. The title of the film is Chakda Xpress, the film will release on Netflix. Anuskha may have taken a break from the films for some time but she was also running her production house throughout, her banner name is Clean Slate Filmz along with her brother Karnesh Sharma in which they have released quite successful projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok.

Earlier, Anushka said in a statement that "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."