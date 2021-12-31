Anushka Sharma to make a comeback in films with 2 big projects in 2022?

After a gap of 3 long years, Anushka Sharma is set for a comeback in films with two theatrical projects and one OTT flick. According to reports, two of them will be theatrical releases, while the other one is an OTT original film, which is touted to be the biggest movie ever shot for any digital platform in India.“ Anushka’s glorious track record at delivering the biggest hits in Hindi cinema coupled with her brilliant, versatile acting skills, already makes these project huge talking points. So, one can expect each announcement to become big conversation starter.

Anushka has always been keen to be a part of the best cinema being produced by Hindi film industry and these new choices will be reflective of her headspace to choose entertainers that are fresh and new. She will be focussing on her acting career and wants to be a part of cinema that is remarkably differential yet hugely entertaining,” added the source. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor embraced motherhood earlier this year, and is all set to get back on sets within a year of Vamika’s birth, her daughter with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films under her belt - Sultan, PK and Sanju.