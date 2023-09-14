Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : On the occasion of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Ayushmann. Wishing you love and light always.”

Actor Ananya Panday shared a video from ‘Dream Girl 2’ promotions on her Instagram stories which she captioned, “Happy birthday to my biggest competition Pooja and also my Dad joke-filled friend @ayushmannk have a 100 day a year AK.”

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday veerey and many congratulations on the massive success of Dreamgirl 2!!! Lots of Love.”

‘Bunty aur Babli 2’ actor Sharvari wrote, “Happy Birthday!! @ayushmannk Sending you lots of love and laughter.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Happy Birthday may you rise and shine more n more! & keep inspiring us through your films, words and music.”

Rakul Preet Singh wished her ‘Doctor G’ co-star and wrote on her Instagram stories, “Happpppy bdayyy Doctor G!! Wishing you lots of love, happiness, amazing food and all that you desire.”

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday @ayushmannk Big love and hug.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

'Dream Girl 2' hit the theatres last month. The film not only garnered a good response but also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

Apart from him, the film also starred Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and Seema Pahwa among others.

Ayushmann has still not announced his next project.

