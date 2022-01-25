Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz signs 400-crore deal with Netflix and Amazon Prime

OTT bigwigs Amazon and Netflix, have partnered with Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz, to release films and web series worth about Rs 400 crore.Anushka’s Clean Slate Filmz, which is an Indian production house, will release eight films and web series on streaming sites, Netflix and Amazon. Not only this, but the production house has also targeted some others platforms for the tie-up and has planned to push out content in the next 18 months. Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma confirmed the development.

While speaking to Bloomberg, Karnesh Ssharma confirmed the development and said Clean Slate Films will release eight films and series on these streaming platforms as well as some others in the next 18 months. Karenesh is of the opinion that competition between OTT giants has resulted in the will to experiments and thus also there has been a rise in budgets. "What has happened over a period of time is ambition is also going up within the studio systems. And that's great for people like us," Karnesh Ssharma told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, a Netflix spokesperson, confirmed that they have tied up with the actress' production house and will be releasing three projects in the coming months. One of them is Anushka's Chakda Express in which the actress is playing the lead role based on the life of India's celebrated cricketer Jhulan Goswami.