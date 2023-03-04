Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Mumbai, March 4 Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple. The couple sat next to each other as Virat interacted with one of the priests.

In a video clip, Anushka was seen wearing a light pink saree, Virat chose a white number. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him as well.

