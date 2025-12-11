Anuv Jain drops his latest single 'Inaam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Singer Anuv Jain has come up with his new song 'Inaam'.

Rooted in the emotional tug-of-war between desire and fulfillment, the song explores how

easily we begin to take for granted the very things we once chased with all our heart.

Inaam reflects "a feeling we all understand chasing something wholeheartedly, achieving it, and eventually forgetting to value it the way we once did"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSIGnHNCrfJ/?hl=en

In a press note, Anuv expressed,"This song comes from a space of gratitude. Inaam nudged me to reconnect with the version of myself that once dreamed of being where I am today. Inaam is also my reminder to slow down and look inward we spend so much time running after things that we forget to value them once they're in our hands. This song is my way of pausing that noise and asking myself what truly matters.I hope it does the same for anyone who listens."

Inaam releases on 12th Dec across all major streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Anuv recently announced his first-ever world tour 'Dastakhat'.

The India leg of the Dastakhat World Tour, produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will kick off in January 2026, travelling through New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru, before wrapping up in February 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor