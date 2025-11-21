AP Dhillon comes up with new song 'HITMEN'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has come up with his new song 'HITMEN'.

Reflecting on the track AP Dhillon said, "HITMEN is me having fun with a new energy. Shinda and I wanted to tap into a raw hip hop vibe that still feels true to my sound."

The release follows the massive success of his recent collaboration 'Thodi Si Daru' with Shreya Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon is gearing up for his highly anticipated India tour. He will perform in eight cities across India.

This upcoming landmark run marks Dhillon's homecoming following last year's sold-out performances across select cities.

AP Dhillon's 'One of One' India Tour 2025 is set to kick off in December 2025.

The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

