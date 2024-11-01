AP Dhillon House Firing Suspect Abjeet Kingra Arrested as CCTV Footage Reveals Shocking Details

Canadian police have apprehended 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in relation to the shooting incident at the residence of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in British Columbia. On September 30, 2024, gunfire was directed at Dhillon's home in Colwood, accompanied by the arson of two parked vehicles. Authorities believe that a second suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, has fled to India. Kingra, originally from Winnipeg, faces charges of "Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson." He was taken into custody in Ontario and is set to appear in court on Friday.

A warrant has been issued for Sharma, who is also wanted on similar charges. Police suspect he may currently be in India. Although there is no available photo of Sharma, his identity has been made public, and authorities are asking anyone with information about his location to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. This shooting has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, believed to be behind the attack. Threats against AP Dhillon emerged following the release of his music video "Old Money," featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan, with whom the gang reportedly has a conflict. They warned Dhillon to "stay within his limits or face dire consequences."

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting, asserting it was a retaliation against Dhillon for his collaboration with Salman Khan. The gang is already under investigation for its involvement in high-profile criminal cases, including the murders of Sidhu Moose Wala and Baba Siddique, and they have issued threats against Salman Khan as well. AP Dhillon has quickly gained recognition in the Punjabi music industry with popular tracks like "Brown Munde," "Excuses," "Summer High," "With You," "Dil Nu," and "Insane." However, his rising fame has unfortunately made him a target in the ongoing feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.