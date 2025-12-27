AP Dhillon Hugs and Kisses Tara Sutaria at Mumbai Concert; Veer Pahariya’s Reaction Grabs Attention (Watch Video)

AP Dhillon's recent Mumbai concert turned out to be one of the best evening, which lit up the city. This concert was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including, Tara Sutaria and her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage for their T hodi Si Daaru and videos of this particular moment has gone viral on social media. Tara danced sung their hit number Thodi Si Daaru, but what got attention was AP Dhillon hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek. Later when camera got panned to her rumoured boyfriend Veer, he was seen in deep shock.

After this video went viral fans speculated that he did not seem happy and was rather uncomfortable with what unfolded. This video has divided internet into two, as some netizen think, this was just a friendly kiss and nothing else. While some referenced Aadar Jain's marriage to Alekha Advani, where he was trolled for indirectly taking a jibe at ex Tara Sutaria in a speech.

Earlier, Veer Pahariya told Travel + Leisure India that he and Tara Sutaria have openly expressed their affection since their first date. He recalled feeling a connection on their first date night, where he played the piano and she sang until sunrise.

Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience.



If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/EPgab74qtK — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 27, 2025

Tara added that they've supported each other through everything, as if they've known each other their whole lives. Reportedly dating since 2025, speculation about Sutaria and Pahariya's relationship began early that year after they were seen together. Their social media interactions and public appearances by mid-2025 confirmed their relationship.