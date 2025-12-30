AP Dhillon Tara Sutaria Controversy: Actress Reveals Negative Captions Were Circulated to Ruin Her Image

Actress and singer Tara Sutaria has finally addressed the AP Dhillon kissing controversy, claiming that it was deliberately framed to defame her and harm her relationship and career. Tara, who is currently dating actor Veer Pahariya, shared a screenshot of a PDF which had several negative captions. The document was titled “Taking Points.”

While sharing the image, Tara alleged that these talking points were circulated to over 100 content creators and numerous meme pages with the intention of maligning her image and ruining her relationship and career. She called those involved “sick” and “shameful.” In her Instagram story, Tara wrote, “These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? SHAMEFUL and sick. Clearly, seeing people happy hurts those that aren’t. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves.”

In next story she said this is the truth and shared a video recorded by Orry in which Veer Pahariya is seen dancing while Tara and AP Dhillon were performing Thodi Si Daru on stage. Earlier Tara also shared a video from AP Dhillon concert on her official page in which she called the viral video a fake and cleverly edited.

During AP Dhillon's recent Mumbai concert, Tara Sutaria joined him on stage. A video of Dhillon giving Sutaria a friendly kiss went viral, initially appearing to show Sutaria's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, looking upset. However, it was later clarified that the video was edited.