Check Out: AP Dhillon Unveils ‘The Brownprint’ EP With Ayra Starr, Gunna, and Jazzy B

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Singer-rapper AP Dhillon on Friday unveiled his highly anticipated new EP 'The Brownprint'. Dhillon, renowned for his distinctive blend of Punjabi music and contemporary sounds, shared his EP 'The Brownprint' release details on his Instagram handle. In a note shared by Dhillon's team, he said, "I'm calling my EP 'The Brownprint' because I want to show our community that there are many avenues to put out Punjabi music. I want us to think of the bigger picture and tap into the impossible. It's no longer about creating history; it's about building a legacy for future generations."'The Brownprint' is released today through Republic Records.

The title track, 'Brownprint' featuring longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon is a gritty anthem of authenticity, loyalty and strength. Collaborating with Jazzy B and Shinda Kahlon, the song is an aggressive declaration of invincibility, honouring the strength and resilience of the Punjabi community.The EP also features collaborations with artists from all over the world. Lithe acoustic guitar underlines 'Losing Myself', where Dhillon teams up with Atlanta rap titan Gunna to showcase a poignant track that explores themes of love, loss and heartbreak. Written by Dhillon's father, Rashpal Singh, who makes his songwriting debut on this track, 'Losing Myself' features Dhillon's dynamic vocals alongside an irresistible cameo from the hip-hop megastar.

Tracks like the 'Distance' and 'After Midnight' delve into the complexities of human relationships and are a poignant lament of abandonment, betrayal and separation.The EP also includes 'Sweet Flower', '315, 'To Be Continued and 'Distance'.The collaborative track, titled 'Bora Bora', marks Ayra Starr's first foray into the Indian subcontinent's music scene.AP Dhillon has co-produced the majority of the EP, with AzizTheShake, Luca Mauti, Ramoon, Roc Legion, Gray Hawken, Tompa, Ben10k, Intense, Chris LaRocca, La+ch, Brendan Thomas, Madeleine Kay and Herman Atwal also contributing to the project.'The Brownprint' was announced earlier this month with the release of Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Old Money'

