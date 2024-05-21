Aparshakti Khurana delights fans with hilarious gym motivation video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for his wit and humor, recently delighted fans with a fun video that blends motivation and entertainment, encouraging his followers to hit the gym with a positive attitude.

The 'Stree' actor, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share the hilarious video.

In the video clip, Aparshakti appears to be flying like a butterfly on his way to the gym.

The actor achieved this effect by recording himself hopping multiple times and then combining the snippets to make it look like he was soaring through the air.

At the end of the video, Aparshakti reaches the gym and starts his workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

The text on the video reads, "The butterfly in me just going to the gym on Monday."

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "@aparshakti_khurana hahahahahah this is too funny."

Another user commented, "cardio before strength training."

"Omg koi hume bhi motivate kar do gym jane k liye," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti will be next seen in director Amar Kaushik's much-awaited horror comedy sequel Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. The film will be hitting the big screens in August this year.

Apart from Stree 2, the actor also has a spy-thriller film Berlin, which revolves around a deaf-mute man who gets arrested for being a spy and a comedy-drama film Badtameez Gill alongside Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Sheeba Chadha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor