Aparshakti Khurana jets off to a London vacation with wife Aakriti

Mumbai, July 4 Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller called 'Berlin' opposite Ishwak Singh, has taken a small break from his work and jetted off to London with his wife Aakriti.

Talking about the trip, Aparshakti says: "Though I am striving to get back to work, this break was much needed. It feels amazing to take time off work."

Aparshakti was seen in movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi and in 2021, he did Helmet, his first film as a solo lead.

He adds: "I like indulging in various activities while I am on a holiday, which can be done well when you are with your friends or family. Arriving at the decision to take this break and enjoy it with my wife and daughter did not take me much time. Happy that I got some time off to spend quality time with my wife in London."

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in action thriller Dhoka and a period drama series Jubilee directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

