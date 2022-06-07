Aparshakti Khurana set to release two music videos

Mumbai, June 7 Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who released two tracks 'Balle Ni Balle' and 'Choti Choti Gal' earlier this year, is now all set to drop two more music videos.

The actor says, "For me personally, singing and enjoying music is something I love as much as making and watching movies. I love to jam during my free time and love updating my playlists with new music whenever I have time."

He added: "Honestly it's a blessing for me to be part of such varied projects and i get to pursue such varied formats including digital, movies, my music, music videos - for an artist like me who loves to entertain.

"My last two tracks which were both different from each other have gotten so much love, and now I'm already ready with two more tracks which are soon upcoming. I'm looking forward to these releases to give everyone a music year!"

On the acting front, Aparshakti will next be seen in 'Dhokha: Around D Corner', opposite Khushali Kumar. Followed by spy thriller 'Berlin' and Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama amazon original series called 'Jubilee'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor