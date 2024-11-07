Aparshakti Khurana shares adorable pictures with his daughter Arzoie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana on Thursday treated fans to adorable pictures of his daughter Arzoie.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti posted two heartwarming images with his "little human". The father-daughter Jodi can be seen donning bathrobes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

In one of the images, Aparshakti can be seen holding Arzoie in his arms.

"#EnnaPyar with this little human," he captioned the post.

Aparshakti's brother reacted to the pictures with a heart emoji. Tahira also commented a string of red heart emojis.

Arzoie was born to Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja on August 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti is basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also features RajKummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was also seen in 'Berlin', which is set in New Delhi in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1990s.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "The most important jump is from comedy to serious cinema. Secondly, in most of my films, I had to work on dialects but this is the first time I have to opt for a different process and approach."

Aparshakti plays the sign language expert in the project.

He talked about his role and how challenging it was to prepare for it, saying, "Sign language is something you must have rarely seen someone doing. Hence it became a difficult thing to acquire. At the same time, it was a responsibility, because we are representing a community which deserves all that love and respect in the society."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor