Aparshakti Khurana strikes stylish pose in his latest social media post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Aparshakti Khurana is one such actor in the film industry who does not shy away from exploring fashion. He is not only known for his acting prowess but also loved by people for his edgy and stylish fashion choices.

Showing his impeccable sense of style, the ace actor shared a post giving a sneak peek of his fashion choices on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video in which he looked dapper in his formal outfit, stunning diamond rings, an eye-catching bracelet, and an impressive neckpiece.

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Why should diamonds be only a girls best friend..Styled by @jaysamuelstudio in @jssolitaire"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8WNKWRyTlF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aparshakti is creating waves internationally for his role as Pushkin Verma in Atul Sabharwal's film 'Berlin' and is set to reprise his role as Bittu in 'Stree 2'.

He also has the documentary 'Finding Ram' by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline, while his upcoming film 'Badtameej Gill' is under production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor