Aparshakti says he, Rochak Kohli, Gurpreet Saini ‘worked really hard’ on ‘Sohna Mukhda’

Mumbai, Jan 13 Aparshakti Khurana along with composer Rochak Kohli have come out with a new song “Sohna Mukhda” and the actor-singer said that they have “worked really hard” on it.

"Sohna Mukhda" is a wedding track that embodies the magic and joy of love. It features Aparshakti alongside Anupama Parameswaran.

Aparshakti said: "‘My last song with T-Series “Kudiye Ni” was received really well by the audience! Looking for a similar response on Sohna Mukhda as well!”

“Rochak, Gurpreet and I have worked really hard on this and Anupama is looking beautiful in the video courtesy Jigar and Dhruval (the directors) hence pretty much all the boxes are ticked! Now me and the entire T-Series team is just keeping our fingers crossed!" he added.

Sung by Aparshakti, with a beautiful composition by Kohli and heartfelt lyrics by Gurpreet Saini, the song's lively visuals, directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, capture the essence of romance in a festive setting.

Composer Rochak Kohli added: "The concept behind this song is that a macho man's heart only melts when he is with the one girl he loves.”

He said that the lyrics, written by Gurpreet, beautifully capture these emotions.

“Aparshakti has sung it with utmost honesty. He and Anupama look great in the video. I believe this song presents a fresh idea to the audience, especially during this wedding season bringing the community together. It will definitely resonate with listeners," added Kohli.

Lyricist Gurpreet Saini shared that "Sohna Mukhda” is a song for the youngsters of today who are thinking twice about falling in love.

“Dil ko sher na chahe bana lo, but also let it fall for the eyes that see you with love."

Aparshakti is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana.He is known for his work in films such as Dangal, Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh and the streaming series Jubilee.

