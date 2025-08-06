"Appeared for gaming apps clarification....": Vijay Deverakonda after coming out of ED office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 : After appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning, actor Vijay Deverakonda gave clarification about the summons related to allegedly promoting online betting games.

While speaking to the media, he said, "I want you all to change the headline saying Vijay Deverakonda appeared for gaming apps clarification. An investigation into betting apps is definitely underway, and they're also unsure why my name appeared."

He added that as his name appeared, they were doing the verification and took details."

'The Family Star' clarified that he has done "endorsements for Gaming apps, and there is no relation between gaming apps and betting apps."

Deverakonda also shared that there is a difference between gaming and betting apps. "Gaming apps are completely legal, recognised by the government, and licensed as a business. They have GST, TDS, companies fully registered recognised by Supreme court and various state governments, that's a gaming app. A23 is the same."

He explained, "If you Google top gaming apps... these are registered gaming apps. They also sponsor the Indian Cricket team, the Olympics, the Indian Women's cricket team, IPL, and various others because these are completely legal entities. So, firstly, gaming apps and illegal betting apps should be separated."

The ace star shared that he has provided all the necessary details, "As my name came, they asked me for a few clarifications. They asked me for account details, transaction details and about the company. We have shown that."

"There is the Supreme Court and state governments to decide what is right or wrong. If they are okay, there should be no discussion," he said.

This comes after actor Prakash Raj appeared before the ED to give his statement in an alleged betting app case.

Addressing media personnel after coming out of the ED office, the actor said, "This was a case of money laundering of betting apps, and it was something I did in 2016. On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that. They have taken all the details and have finished the enquiry... Officers are doing their job, and as a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this..."

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms. Prakash Raj and Vijay's names also popped up.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, lodged on March 19, 2025, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money.

