Applause Entertainment Hits a Half-Century With Its 50th Release, Sharmajee Ki Beti!

With Sharmajee Ki Beti marking Applause Entertainment's 50th project, the content studio celebrates a golden jubilee of diverse and beloved content. Applause Entertainment has delivered a variety of genre-spanning content that resonates deeply with audiences. Its latest release, Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti on Prime Video, marks a significant milestone marking 50th release.

In just seven years, Applause Entertainment has become a disruptor in the OTT space with groundbreaking series like Tanaav, Scam 1992, Criminal Justice, Undekhi, and Scam 2003. Led by Sameer Nair, the studio is set to soar higher, with their next big project, Gandhi, poised to make a huge impact on OTT.