"AQI, let me die": Comedian Vir Das takes humorous jab at Mumbai's pollution crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Comedian and actor Vir Das has once again tapped into the collective mood of Mumbai, this time with a sharp, humorous take on the city's worsening air quality.

In a video posted on Instagram, Das used music to express what many residents are now forced to endure every morning: choking smog and a "poor" air quality index.

Strumming a ukulele, Vir opened his song with a relatable punchline for Mumbaikars waking up, taking a breath, and instantly regretting it. "Woke up this morning and I took a little breath. God showed up because he thought that I was dead," he sang.

He went on to question the unending construction frenzy, rising pollution, and shrinking visibility. "Builders building every day. Do we need 9000 BHKs?" he crooned, poking fun at the city's booming real estate market, even as the environment deteriorates.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRlk2aYCDsY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The comedian also touched upon how families are struggling indoors due to poor air quality and older residents grappling with health concerns. In one of his darker but biting punchlines, he sang: "If your kids are locked in a room, you hear bulldozers boom, Dadaji is like, 'Let me die, beta, it's not too soon.'"

Vir summed up the helplessness with his recurring, morbidly comic refrain: "AQI, AQI, let me die. This smoke is making me choke."

Along with the video, he captioned, "A.Q.I. YAI YAIII! Woke up, took a breath, jammed this."

Das' rant comes at a time when Mumbai is experiencing another week of hazy skies and alarming AQI levels. On Friday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board recorded Bandra Reclamation at 214 and Bandra Kurla Complex at 222, both falling under the 'poor' category. Other areas, including Borivali East (150) and Chembur (132), also reported compromised air quality.

