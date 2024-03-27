AR Rahman reveals plans to set up Broadway in Chennai, says 'writing for director in London'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : Music composer AR Rahman attended the ongoing Times Now Summit 2024 as a special guest, opening up about his career, his role in the upcoming film Maidaan and plans to create a Broadway in Chennai.

When asked about his generosity in the entertainment world, Rahman said that he doesn't confine himself to just movies.

He also revealed plans to establish a Broadway-style theatre in Chennai, and his team is already in the process of making it happen.

Speaking at the Summit, Rahman said, "I don't see myself only in the movie world strangely. Because when you travel, you realize how small you are. And in perspective to the composers and artists abroad, you are small and big at the same time. Big in some things and small in some things. And then you see and find out what is the void and how you push yourself to fill that gap or evolve in certain things and probably give back in certain things. My dream is actually to start an arts collective in Chennai, to build a place where we can do stuff like Broadway. So, along with a couple of friends, we're planning to do that. And that's a huge undertaking because it's terrifying to think about finance, company, and what if something goes wrong."

He added, "Yes, Broad in Chennai. I'm currently writing a musical for a director in London, but can't reveal much info on it as it is set for months later."

Apart from announcing his ambitions for a Chennai-based Broadway, AR Rahman also launched the song 'Team India Hain Hum' from the upcoming film Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn.

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor