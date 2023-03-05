AR Rahman's son AR Ameen narrowly escapes death while shooting says, unable to recover from trauma

AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, narrowly avoided a shooting set accident in which the entire truss and chandeliers suspended from a crane ended up falling on the stage where the young singer was performing. He wrote a lengthy note about the incident, revealing that he is shocked and unable to recover from the trauma. He also expressed gratitude to the Almighty for saving him from a terrifying accident. On Sunday, Ameen took to his Instagram account and shared two pictures of the incident. The first picture shows the chandeliers hanging on the setup with the stage set. The second picture shows the framework and chandeliers lying on the stage.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot."He added, "If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma." After he shared about the incident, several celebrities flocked to the comment section to react on it. Jonita Gandhi wrote, "Hugs ameen." Sabyasachi Mishra wrote, "Oh God!!! This is so dangerous. We always perform trusting everything is taken care but it's so risky if not done by professionals. Thank God that u are safe but every event organisers and managers should make it a principle to ensure the work is done by professionals with experience. And should not be compromised for low cost." Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Thank God you’re ok."

