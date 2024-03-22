A.R Rahman’s Soulful Track ‘Meharbaan O Rahmaan’ from The Goat Life Wins Hearts Across the Nation

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 22, 2024 10:04 AM

ir="ltr">Following its masterful music launch in Kochi last weekend, The Goat Life this week released its magnetic music album, in 5 languages, across all streaming platforms. With Rahman’s melodies taking the internet by storm, the Goat Life team recently released the mesmerising music video for ‘Meharbaan O Rahmaan’. A soulful melody, a heart-wrenching call to the Almighty seeking his infinite grace, ‘Meharbaan O Rahmaan’ is a track filled with love, hope, grace and divinity, and the same is reflected through its music video. The song is composed, produced and arranged by music maestro A.R Rahman, beautifully penned by renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi and sung by the extremely talented Jithin Raj.

With spectacular visuals of the unending desert, the beauty of the characters in the film and A.R Rahman passing through it all, visualising every moment; the music video encapsulates the soul of the film, the essence of which Rahman has trapped in his compositions as well.

Speaking about the music of the film, A.R Rahman said, “The dream in the Blessy’s eyes made Aadujeevitham special for me. Sometimes stories are taken to the next level by people like him who do not compromise. He is almost like a father to the film and that is really inspiring. I want to thank Prasoon Joshi who wrote the Hindi version of Aadujeevitham and he did not charge for this due to his love for the script and Blessy sir. I scored this film three times as I was not satisfied with what I was giving. The score over the past 2 to 3 months has evolved so much. What we have now is what we all like. This movie is a story for all of us.”

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A. Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. With exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score, the film makes for a larger-than-life theatrical experience. Open in app