AR Rahman's Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation After 29 Years of Marriage

Legendary singer and music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have announced their separation after 28 years of marriage. The couple, who wed on March 12, 1995, in Chennai, are parents to three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

According to an official statement released by Saira's lawyers on Tuesday, the decision follows years of emotional strain in their relationship. “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the statement read as quoted by India Today.

The couple was last seen together in July at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In a past interview, Rahman shared how his mother and sister had introduced him to Saira in January 1995. He revealed that Saira, of Gujarati origin, was first seen by his family at the shrine of the Sufi saint Moti Baba in Chennai. The couple later visited her home, which was near the shrine. Rahman also mentioned how Saira initially struggled to adjust to their household but found harmony after the birth of their first child, Khatija, later that year.

On the professional front, Rahman recently composed music for Dhanush’s second directorial venture, Raayan. His upcoming projects include Chhaava, Thug Life, and Gandhi Talks, among other films in multiple languages.