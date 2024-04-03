Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff join Sony's 'Karate Kid'

Los Angeles [US], April 3 : Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff will be seen sharing screen space in Sony Pictures' upcoming Karate Kid, starring Ben Wang in the title role.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will reprise their roles to continue the mythology of the original franchise, with Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen also on board for parts, Deadline reported.

The details regarding the characters of Aramis and Wyatt have not been revealed yet.

Jonathan Entwistle is directing from a screenplay by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit), with Karen Rosenfelt (The Summer I Turned Pretty) producing.

A pop culture phenomenon spanning almost three decades, the Karate Kid films have earned USD 618 million globally, spurring the creation of the Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai, which has introduced the franchise to a whole new generation around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor