Arbaaz Khan Confirms Dabangg 4 with Salman Khan

Salman Khan in his 3 decade long career has delivered several superhit films but he Dabangg franchise is considered to be one of his best movies. His fans have been wanting to know about its 4th installment for so long. And seems like we might have something for them.. Recently, there were rumurs that Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan had met Atlee, the director of Jawan to discuss Dabangg film. Well, Arbaaz who has directed Dabangg 2 spoke about the same in an interview.

Speaking to mid-day, Arbaaz said that he has never met the filmmaker ever in his life. He even said that one should not believe these rumors until he confirms them. The actor-producer also confirmed Dabangg 4 and said that Salman is keen to do the film. But, when will the film go on floors when the time is right? He even stated that Salman and he are occupied with their individual projects. He even expressed his uncertainty regarding his return to direction and stated that while he would love to direct Dabangg 4, nothing has been decided yet.The first three parts of Salman Khan's Dabangg proved to be a super hit at the box office. Hence, there is a huge craze among the fans regarding Dabangg 4 and they want to see Salman in the role of Chulbul Pandey once again.On the work front, Salman has Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. He also announced a new film with Sajid Nadiadwala which will be helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film will hit the screens during Eid 2025.