Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani almost gets hit by a car, escapes unhurt

Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently arrived for an event in her luxurious car. However, after her driver opened the car door for her, Giorgia walked a few steps when a car almost bumped into her. The incident got caught in camera and went viral. The Italian actress however, escaped unhurt. Giorgia Andriani recently addressed wedding rumours with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan in a new interview. Giorgia and Arbaaz are dating for almost four years now. Talking about taking their relationship to the next level, Giorgia recently set the records straight and said they aren’t looking at it right now.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora who is now dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017 after which Arbaaz was frequently seen with Giorgia at different places. Arbaaz is co-parenting his son Arhaan Khan with Malaika. Giorgia recently said that she had met Malaika and Arbaaz’s family ‘multiple times.’When asked about wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia told Bollywood Hungama, “Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.” She believes that the pandemic changed her relationship with Arbaaz and added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”On the work front, Giorgia, recently starred with Gurmeet Choudhary in the music video, Dil Jisse Zinda Hain.