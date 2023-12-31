Arbaaz Khan's Heartfelt Proposal to Shura Goes Viral

Arbaaz Khan and Shura exchanged vows in an intimate nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan's residence On 24th December 2023. Their wedding took place a week ago, and the couple has been making waves across social media platforms. Shura recently delighted her followers by sharing a video on her official Instagram account capturing Arbaaz's heartwarming proposal. The video skyrocketed in popularity, quickly.

The video showcases a touching moment as Arbaaz, down on one knee and holding a bouquet of flowers, proposes to Shura. While Shura was high on her emotions. She looks absolutely stunning in her black bodycon dress, adding a touch of magnificence to the special occasion. While posting this video Shura wrote, "From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec ♥️♥️

That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial Alhumdulilah 💫"

The video is receiving an overwhelming amount of love, with Shura's comment box flooded with congratulatory messages. In just one hour, the video has garnered over 8,000 likes, illustrating the widespread joy and support for Arbaaz and Shura's beautiful moment. Earlier On Saturday, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport where they happily posed for the paparazzis.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani, but the two called it quits last year.

