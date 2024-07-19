Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura calls her Pilates buddy Helen an "inspiration"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Veteran actor Helen, who has won the hearts of her fans with her performances on screen is now leaving no chance to inspire them with her fitness regime these days. Arbaaz Khan's wife and make-up artist Sshura Khan also joins the list of her admirers.

On Wednesday, Sshura Khan took to Instagram story to share a picture with her "Pilates buddy" Helen.

The image captures Sshura planting a kiss on Helen's cheek on one side.

The picture also shows Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

Helen can be seen making a cute pout while receiving love from her daughter-in-law and trainer.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Pilates buddies. Helen aunty, you are such an inspiration."

Helen has been proving that age is just a number.

Helen was introduced to Bollywood in 1953 by the famous dancer Cuckoo. She got her break in 1958 when she performed the song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo' in the movie Howrah Bridge.

The 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' song star got her first break at the age of 19 with Howrah Bridge.

The veteran actor has marked her appearance in over 700 films.

She was known for wearing different colours of wigs, contact lenses and skimpy outfits in her movies. She was married to director Prem Narayan Arora from 1957 to 1972 and she divorced him and later married screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Sshura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor