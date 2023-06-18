Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

Mumbai, June 18 To wish his father on Father's Day on Sunday, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has posted a slew of rare unseen photographs of Salim Khan.

The photographs also features his superstar-brother Salman Khan, their mother Salma Khan and Salim Khan's former co-writer Javed Akhtar, Helen, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan and Sohail Khan.

Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it: "Daddy."

Salim Khan is a veteran writer and has written several cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. The duo was known as Salim-Javed and have written money-minters such as Don, Sholay, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mr India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor