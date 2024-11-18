Are Ahsaas Channa and Taaruk Raina Dating? Here’s What We Know

Mismatched' actors Ahsaas Channa and Taaruk Raina, two proficient stars of the entertainment industry, are rumored to be dating each other. Recently, Channa took to her social media handle and dropped an adorable click with her co-star Taaruk Raina along with an orange heart in the caption. Though the duo has teamed up for the third season of the much-awaited 'Mismatched', the fans of Ahsaas Channa and Taaruk Raina couldn't stop themselves from gushing over them.

As soon as Ahsaas shared the picture on her socials, her fans flocked to the comment section within no time and dropped hearts for the two. One comment read, "cutestttt", while another read, "Kardo naa official please". Another comment read, "You guys look amazing together". While several users praised the duo, many dropped hearts and evil eye emojis.

Ahsaas Channa and Taaruk Raina have established themselves in the digital space, and they enjoy a huge fan following. Their dating rumors only add to their charm as public figures. While Ahsaas has created herself a space in the television and digital domain, Taaruk has been a part of several web shows. Meanwhile, their collaboration in 'Mismatched' was much talked about among the masses, making them emerge as one of the most loved on-screen duos. Now, Ahsaas and Taaruk are set to delight the masses with the third season of 'Mismatched'. Also starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, 'Mismatched 3' is slated to stream soon.