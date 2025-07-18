Are Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat Reuniting for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’? Here's What We Know

After years of making her mark in Bollywood, actress Mouni Roy is all set to return to the small screen with the much-awaited sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The original daily soap, produced by Ekta Kapoor, was a household favorite and catapulted several actors to fame. Mouni, who played the beloved role of Krishna Tulsi - Tulsi Virani’s adopted daughter - became a television sensation through this show. Her return to the same character has created immense buzz, rekindling nostalgia among fans who followed the series religiously during its original run.

Mouni Roy has often acknowledged that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a turning point in her career. The role of Krishna Tulsi not only made her a household name but also opened up new doors in the entertainment industry. Known for her elegance and emotional depth, Mouni captured hearts with her portrayal of the adopted daughter torn between values and love. Now, even with her growing stardom in Bollywood, she’s revisiting her television roots. Her decision to return to the sequel highlights her respect and affection for the role that shaped her journey.

The sequel will also reportedly feature Pulkit Samrat, who played Lakshya Virani, in a small but impactful cameo. Pulkit and Mouni’s chemistry as Lakshya and Krishna was a major draw in the original series, and their on-screen romance remains iconic to this day. The duo was portrayed as a young couple in love, and their storyline became one of the most loved arcs of the show. Fans are especially excited to see their reunion in the new edition, making it one of the biggest talking points ahead of the sequel's release.

While exact plot details are being kept under wraps, Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that the sequel will be a limited-episode series. This strategic comeback aims to blend nostalgia with a fresh narrative. Whether Krishna and Lakshya's love story continues or takes a new turn remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Mouni Roy's return is already being viewed as a masterstroke. Her involvement ensures that the show stays anchored to its emotional roots while appealing to a newer generation. With anticipation running high, all eyes are now on how the makers will reinvent this beloved classic.