Are Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Getting Divorced? Here's What We Know

From past few months rumours about televisions popular couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's separation has been surrounding. Couple who tied knot in 2021 have reportedly decided to part their ways after four years of marriage. Their love story began from the tv sets and later they tied knot.

According to News18 reports, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are heading to divorce and has officially filed. However the reason behind the separation has not revealed yet. Its been more than six months Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has not posted single video or story on social media.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's last joint social media post was an Instagram story on March 14, 2025, a Holi-themed "in the mirror" video where Aishwarya wished her fans "Happy Holi." Following divorce rumors, speculation arose about Neil's alleged infidelity after a video surfaced of him with a mystery woman, later identified as his friend, Kinjal Dhamecha.

Neil was seen avoiding the media in the video, which quickly went viral. The separation has led to heartbreak among fans who admired their relationship. Aishwarya addressed the divorce rumors in a social media statement, explaining her silence was to protect her peace. She expressed her pain over the false narratives and unverified publicity being created using her name.