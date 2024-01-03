Are 'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo getting divorced?

Los Angeles [US], January 3 : The four-year marriage between Television personality and 'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo is about to end.

A copy of the paperwork that CNN was able to obtain shows that Abasolo filed a divorce suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

As stated in the divorce petition, Abasolo claimed there were irreconcilable disagreements. In addition, he is asking Lindsay to cover his legal costs and to grant him spousal support.

They met in 2017 when Lindsay starred on the long-running ABC reality show 'The Bachelorette.'

They got hitched in 2019 after getting engaged during the show's finale.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram page Tuesday. "I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

According to internet records, Lindsay has yet to react to Abasolo's appeal. The couple does not have any children together.

"Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024," Rachel wrote on her Instagram page over the New Year holiday weekend, prior to Abasolo's filing on Tuesday.

Lindsay is most known for her appearance on Season 13 of "The Bachelorette." She is also a television personality and co-hosts the podcast "Higher Learning" with Van Lathan. According to his social media pages, Abasolo works as a chiropractor in Los Angeles.

