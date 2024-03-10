Ariana Grande has a special request for her fans, says those sending "hateful" messages are not "supporting" her

Washington [US], March 10 : American singer-songwriter and actor Ariana Grande recently dropped her seventh album and she asked her fans to stop sending "hateful" messages to people in her life, according to People.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she mentioned, "Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)," she wrote.

"I ask that you please do not," she continued. "It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."

On Friday, the "Yes, And?" singer released her album Eternal Sunshine, which features songs about her divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, which was settled in October 2023. Grande began dating her current boyfriend and Wicked costar Ethan Slater before her divorce was finalized.

Grande has not spoken publicly about her divorce or new relationship, however, the song "Bye" on Eternal Sunshine features lyrics about being "hostage" to "tears" in a relationship.

"I'll play the villain if you need me to," she sings on "True Story."

And when singing about a new relationship on "The Boy Is Mine" she croons, "Please know this ain't what I planned for/Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on [it]."

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Grande said recording the album was "really healing" for her.

"More than ever before in my life, I've been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savour it this time in a way that I don't think I was able to before," she said, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor