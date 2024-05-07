Ariana Grande makes stunning comeback at 2024 Met Gala

New York [US], May 7 : New York City witnessed a star-studded spectacle as the Met Gala, famously known as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', unfolded its grandeur once again at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year, the gala embraced the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', a departure from its previous extravaganzas, focusing on reviving timeless garments from bygone eras.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, one particular arrival stole the spotlight, marking a long-awaited comeback.

Ariana Grande, the chart-topping sensation, graced the red carpet after a six-year hiatus from the prestigious event. Adhering to this year's theme, 'The Garden of Time', Grande's ethereal presence in an immaculate white gown by Loewe mesmerized onlookers.

Her ensemble, adorned with eye-catching bird-shaped gems, resonated with the essence of rebirth and renewal, perfectly aligning with the gala's theme of 'reawakening fashion'.

Despite the absence of her boyfriend Ethan Slater, Grande found solace in the company of her 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo, radiating elegance as they walked the famed red carpet together.

Interestingly, Grande's attire bore semblance to her previous Met Gala appearance in 2018, emphasizing her affinity for timeless elegance. Reminiscing about her debut at the gala, Grande's admiration for the occasion was palpable, echoing her sentiments from years past.

As the night unfolded, the Met Gala not only celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition but also showcased iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history.

From the exquisite designs of Elsa Schiaparelli to the timeless creations of Christian Dior, the exhibition offered a nostalgic journey through the evolution of fashion.

The Met Gala 2024 was co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

