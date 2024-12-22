Arijit Singh’s Mumbai Concert Breaks Ticket Price Records, Surpassing Diljit Dosanjh’s Show

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has announced a five-city tour of India, set to take place by April 2025, where he will perform his hit songs. The tickets for his Mumbai concert, scheduled for March 23, 2025, at Jio World Garden, Bandra, went live today on District by Zomato. The most expensive ticket, initially priced at Rs 85,000, sold out within just four minutes, prompting organisers to add more seats. The new ticket price for the most expensive option is Rs 95,000, which includes access to an open bar (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and a buffet of snacks.

Ticket prices for the event start at Rs 13,500 for the gold section, which offers a standing fan-pit for a closer view of the singer. The Platinum section tickets are priced at Rs 25,000, with dedicated seating. The high price of Arijit's tickets has now surpassed those of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, setting a new record for concert ticket prices in India.

Arijit Singh shared his excitement about the upcoming tour, saying, "I am thrilled to be back on tour. There is nothing like performing live on stage and seeing the love and joy of so many people. I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to this new setlist - we have specially reworked almost every track, including the hits, to bring something new to the stage. The compositions will be different from the released versions, and I also have a few surprises for the audience!"